Community & People »

Cambridge-Isanti Luke Johnson 12 Basketball Senior captain Luke Johnson had a big night on Dec. 10, despite his team losing to Forest Lake. Johnson finished the night with 22 points.

Cambridge-Isanti Lanie Cox 12 Basketball Dec. 6, Cox put up nine points in the win over St. Croix Lutheran, and also chipped in for six boards, six assists and seven steals. In the Dec. 10 win over Little Falls, she put up a double-double.