School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 314

BRAHAM

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

GENERAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a general and special election have been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 314, Braham, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, the 7th day of November, 2017, for the purpose of electing three school board members for four year terms and one school board member for a two year term. The ballot shall provide as follows:

Instructions to Voters:

To vote, completely fill in the oval(s) next to your choice(s) like this:

The combined polling place for this election will be as follows: Braham Area High School, Community Room B100, 531 Elmhurst Ave. S, Braham, MN 55006.

Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated above. The polls for said election will open at 8:00 oclock a.m. and will close at 8:00 oclock p.m. on the date of said election.

A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on Election Day.

Published in the

Isanti County News

October 18, 25, 2017

741379

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/10/741379-1.pdf