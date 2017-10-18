School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 314

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

Independent School District No. 314, Braham, MN will perform a public accuracy test of the optical scan equipment to be used for the vote tabulation in the School Board Member General Election to be held Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

The test will be conducted on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 1 oclock p.m. at the Braham Area High School, 531 Elmhurst Ave S, Braham, MN 55006 in the Community Room (B100). The Public is invited to attend.

