Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

April 8, 2005

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $321,850.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Michael A. King and Angela E. King, husband and wife

MORTGAGEE:

Washington Mutual Bank, FA

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA

SERVICER:

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 21, 2005, Isanti County Recorder, as Document Number 348858

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; Dated: August 25, 2016 filed: September 26, 2016, recorded as document number A461284; There after assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Freddie Mac Securities REMIC Trust, Series 2005-S001.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 3, Block 1, Hidden View Acres

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 487 290th Ln NW, Isanti, MN 55040

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 02-093-0030

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$323,478.98

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 17, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on January 17, 2018, or the next business day if January 17, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: May 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee for Freddie Mac Securities REMIC Trust, Series 2005-S001

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 24, 31,

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for July 17, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to August 16, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by February 16, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: July 12, 2017.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee for Freddie Mac Securities REMIC Trust, Series 2005-S001

Assignee of Mortgagee

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Isanti County News

July 19, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for August 16, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to September 18, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by March 18, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: August 14, 2017.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee for Freddie Mac Securities REMIC Trust, Series 2005-S001

Assignee of Mortgagee

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 23, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for September 18, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to October 18, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by April 18, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: September 15, 2017.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee for Freddie Mac Securities REMIC Trust, Series 2005-S001

Assignee of Mortgagee

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Isanti County News

September 20, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for October 18, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to November 20, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by May 20, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: October 12, 2017.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as trustee for Freddie Mac Securities REMIC Trust, Series 2005-S001

Assignee of Mortgagee

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Isanti County News

October 18, 2017

