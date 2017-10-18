Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ISANTI

NOTICE OF HEARING ON ASSESSMENTS FOR THE 2017 PALOMINO ROAD STREET & UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Isanti, Minnesota, will meet in the City Hall in the City of Isanti, Minnesota, on the 7th day of November, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., to consider assessments and objections to the proposed assessments for the 2017 Palomino Road Street & Utility Improvements Project. The proposed assessment roll is on file with the City Clerk and open to public inspection. The area proposed to be assessed consists of lots, pieces or parcels of land benefitted by said improvement, which has been ordered made and is as follows: Palomino Road SE, from the intersection of Railroad Avenue SE to the intersection of State Highway 65, in the City of Isanti, Minnesota. The total amount to be assessed is $ 85,753.20, and is proposed to be payable in annual installments over a period of 10 years. Written and oral objections will be considered at the hearing. An owner of property to be assessed may appeal the assessment to the district court of Isanti County pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of any assessment adopted by the City Council unless a written objection signed by the affected property owner is filed with the Clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. All objections to the assessments not received at the assessment hearing in the manner proscribed by Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.061 are waived, unless the failure to object at the assessment hearing is due to a reasonable cause. Under the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, the City may, at its discretion, defer the payment of assessments for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older, or retired by permanent and total disability for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. The notice of this hearing mailed to property owners contains additional information.

Dated: October 18, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

Katie Brooks

Human Resources/City Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

October 18, 2017

742850