Marjorie A. Jendro

Marjorie Ann Jendro, 86, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017 at her home.

She was born on January 14, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to Milton and Edna (Erickson) Gerdin. She lived her childhood years in Minneapolis, spending time in her family owned grocery store. As a teenager, the family moved to Wheatland, North Dakota and Marge graduated from Wheatland High School. She would go on to earn a teaching degree.

While in North Dakota, she met Clayton Jendro and they were married on December 31, 1947 in Moorhead, MN. To this union four children were born. They made their home in Wheatland, ND. When the three oldest children were teens and the youngest was three, the family moved west of Cambridge in 1965. It was there that they would live to raise their children and retire. In 1965, Marge began teaching at the various country schools in the area, including the Dowling School and Moody School, which her mother also taught at the same time. Once the country schools closed, Marge taught 3rd and 2nd grades at Braham Elementary School, from which she retired in the early 1990’s.

Marjorie was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo where she was active in several areas including the Ladies Aide, Women’s Groups and was a fill-in organist. She loved her pets, enjoyed quilting, woodworking, was treasurer for Springvale Township and was an outstanding cook. She was known by her family for making wonderful sweet rolls, and was able to make a meal out of nothing if friends or family would stop by unexpectedly. Marge and Clayton both taught their children many lessons over the years that they still find useful today.

She was preceded in death by her parents Milton and Edna Gerdin, sons Michael and James Jendro, and grandson Daniel (Lori’s son).

Marge is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Clayton; daughter Lori and husband Frank Giampaolo of Spring Lake Park; son David Jendro (Jani Coffin) of Cambridge; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers Larry and wife Randi Gerdin of Hudson, WI, Leslie and wife Meri Gerdin of Cambridge; sister Nancy and husband Harlan Vall of Coon Rapids; as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2017 at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge with Rev. Wendell Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Cambridge Union Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.