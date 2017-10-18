Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ATHENS TOWNSHIP

Requests for Snow Plowing & Salt/Sand Quotes

Athens Township is requesting sealed quotes for snow plowing 42 miles of roads and salt/sanding as needed during the 2017-2018 snow season. Sealed quotes will be accepted until 7:00 PM on November 6th, when they will be opened and reviewed at the regular monthly Board of Supervisors meeting. Please mail sealed quotes to the Clerk or you may bring sealed quotes to the Town Hall by 7:00 PM on November 6, 2017. Please mark the outside of the envelope as Snow Plowing Quote, 2017-2018. Quoting contractors are strongly recommended to attend the September meeting to answer questions.

Quotes must include what type of equipment will be used, age of equipment, and hourly rate. Quotes shall also include price for salt/sand in ton units and mixture percentage. We ask that contractors answer this question as well: Approximately how many hours would it take to plow 42 miles of roads (75% gravel) when weve received 6 inches of snow over a 4 hour period of time? Note: the general guideline is to plow after a snow fall of three inches. Tarred roads may be plowed at a different interval.

The company that is selected must provide proof of insurance upon notification of successfully receiving the contract. The Athens Township Board of Supervisors reserves the right to accept or reject any or all of the quotes in the interest of the Township. If you have any questions please call the Township Roads Supervisor at (763) 444-7583.

Diane Carpenter

Clerk of Athens Township

Published in the

Isanti County News

October 18, 25, 2017

