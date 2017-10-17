Former Minnesota athlete, Richard Coffey, explains ‘The Seasons of Life’

The folks at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Cambridge received some valuable life advice on Sept. 26 when Richard Coffey visited campus. Former NBA player and U.S. Army veteran Richard Coffey spoke to students at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus on Sept. 26. Photo by Mike Bleninger

Coffey is a former Minnesota Golden Gopher and Minnesota Timberwolf. Before his playing days, Coffey also served as an Airborne Paratrooper in the U.S. Army for three years.

Currently, Coffey is a motivational speaker, and life coach. Coffey came to offer students his insights to what he calls, “The Seasons of Life.”

Coffey started the event by explaining C.A.P.

“Change, attitude and perseverance is key for your personal and professional development in life,” he said.

He spoke on the importance of having the right people around you, and having the right mental attitude for success. It is not enough to just succeed at something; you must teach yourself how to be a successful person in all facets of your life.

In the age of social media and technology, Coffey stressed the fact that everyone, now more than ever, has their own personal brand.

“You are your brand,” he said. “Whether it is walking down the street, or online, you display your brand.”

Coffey explained social media is a blessing and curse as people now have the ability to communicate with people all over the world whenever they want. The “curse” is that anything put online can be seen by these same people all over the world and it is there forever.

Coffey explained professional adults these days must be conscious of what they post to social media. Coffey added he made sure his own kids realize things they post on Facebook or Instagram can follow them into their professional lives.

While social media accounts can be set to “private,” Coffey mentioned it is not uncommon for a potential employer to ask to have access to your page.

“They will ask if you have Facebook, or you have Twitter,” he said. “They will say ‘alright pull it up, let me see.’”

The majority of students at Anoka-Ramsey are in what Coffey calls, “The Growth Stage.” Young adults who are trying to gain new skills and knowledge. For these people, Coffey stressed the point of having power within.

He shared his story about visiting the University of Minnesota for the first time, and almost not having the courage and commitment to stay.

“There were more people in that lecture hall than there were in my entire hometown,” he said.

Being able to gain skills and better yourself can only come when you learn to move past your fears. As Coffey put it, “fear is small, it has no power.”

Coffey said once we decide to not give in to our fear, and take a chance, is when we grow as people. Growing as a person will help improve your brand, and help give you the tools you need to be successful in life.

The main goal of Coffey’s talk was to stress the fact that this is the season of life where young people must learn these things. In this season of growth, people must understand how to grow, and have the courage and confidence to do it.