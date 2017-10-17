Braham Fire earns 2016 life safety achievement award

The Braham Fire Department was recently presented with a Life Safety Achievement Award for its fire prevention accomplishments in 2016 by the National Association of State Fire Marshals Fire Research and Education Foundation in partnership with Grinnell Mutual. The Braham Fire Department has received a Life Safety Achievement Award for its fire prevention accomplishments in 2016 by the National Association of State Fire Marshals Fire Research and Education Foundation. Pictured receiving the award presented by Mayor Tish Carlson during the October City Council meeting are (from left) Amanda Swenson, Jason Edwards, Dean Bondeson, Jeff Jones and Eric Jones. Photo by Delwayne Hahn

The award was announced by H. Butch Browning, President of the NASFM Fire Research and Education Foundation.

“When we hear the fire truck coming down the street and see its lights, we know firefighters are responding to someone in trouble. What we don’t know is that these unsung heroes are doing a lot of things behind the scenes that save lives,” said David Miller, Assistant Vice President of Special Investigations at Grinnell Mutual. “The Life Safety Achievement Award recognizes dire departments for their fire prevention programs that have been proven to save lives year after year.”

Since 1994, the Life Safety Achievement Award has recognized local fire prevention efforts that have contributed to reducing the number of lives lost in residential fires. The Braham Fire Department is one of 160 fire departments across the United States to receive the award this year for recording zero fire deaths in 2016 or reducing fire deaths by at least 10 percent during the year. In addition, award recipients documented active and effective fire prevention programs as well as a clear commitment to reducing the number of house fires in the community.

Although residential fires in the U.S. account for only 20 percent of all fires, they result in 80 percent of all fire deaths. The NASFM Fire Research and Education Foundation is committed to reducing that number.

“Experience tells us that fire prevention activity and public education can significantly reduce life and property loss from residential fires,” Browning said. “Prevention and education are very cost effective compared to the traditional approach of relying on fire suppression.”