Women’s retreat in fall setting

The women of Rush City Evangelical Lutheran Church invite the public to join them at the All-Women’s Retreat, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 22-24, at the Retreat Center of Luther Point Bible Camp on Wood Lake near Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

The Interdenominational retreat will feature a program entitled “Stories to Live By: Parables of Jesus,” led by guest Pastor Jeri Bergquist.

The retreat is open to all adult women and you are encouraged to bring a friend. No one is too old or too young. Space is limited to 48 participants. Cost for the weekend is $120.

If you have questions or would like to register, call Kathy Olson at 651-248-0243.