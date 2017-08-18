Last week we discussed what happens during a knee replacement. Hip replacements are also common procedures done as our joints wear away. So, let’s take a look at what happens during a hip replacement. Unlike a knee replacement, hip replacements aren’t restricted by age or weight.

This type of surgery is a much more serious option to consider, because the ball-and-socket hip joint is one of the largest in the body. Many more things can go wrong, such as fracturing the hip, nicking an artery, or severe pain if the joint is misaligned. However, when done correctly, hip replacements can mean a huge relief from constant pain.

In this procedure, new hip joints are attached with either cement or a porous coating. Whichever is used, they both follow the same basic four steps:

• The damaged bone is cleaned off to make a working space for the new joint, which is a metal stem that slides into the center of the femur.

• A ball head goes on the top of the stem to complete the ball-and-socket joint.

• The joint needs a metal socket to hold it in place because the surgeon will remove the bad cartilage from the joint.

• A spacer is inserted so the joint can glide around easily.

Hip replacements need a lot more care during the rehabilitation process because a hip is a much more delicate area than the knee. Whatever pain existed before the surgery can be increased if anything goes wrong, and the recovery process is longer. Common complications include blood clots, infection, leg-length inequality, dislocation, or loosening.

If you are considering having a hip replacement, we hope you will find this information helpful. It’s important to know what happens during a hip replacement before you make this big decision.

Upcoming Events

• Wednesday, Aug. 23: Let’s Go Fishing. Leave SAC’s Enrichment Center at 8 a.m. via Heartland Express to Rush Lake. Equipment, bait and snack is provided. Return by 1 p.m. Lunch at Flickerbird’s. There are eight seats available on pontoon. We’ve gone many times in past, and a good time is had by all. Call 763-689-6555 for a spot.

• Wednesday, Sept. 13: Day Trippers play, Monkey Business. Great play, great food. $34.95 for play and lunch; transportation is $15. Call for reservations as soon as possible. Musical comedy in Two Covenants. The fun-loving monks of Saint Bernard’s Monastery are in a jam. Abbot Costello and his four beleaguered brethren have just learned that a real-estate developer is about to turn their monastery into a gambling hall called Bernie’s Casino Royale. Unless the merry Men in Brown can raise $250,000 by midnight they are done.

• Thursday, Aug. 31: Senior Day at the State Fair. Let’s all get on the bus to cheer our Outstanding Seniors of Isanti County, Arne Everson and Judy Hegstrom, at the State Level. Bus leaves at 8 a.m. and will return by 4 p.m. Cost is $24; $15 for transportation and $9 for ticket. We will get the tickets for you and hand them out on the bus. Call 763-689-6555 for a spot.