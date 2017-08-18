2017 Show of Small Quilts winners

For the past 26 years it has been the pleasure of the Hands All Around Quilters to host a Show of Small Quilts during Braham Pie Day each year, and 2017 was no exception. It is their pleasure to announce the winner of this year’s raffle quilt is Caralee Walton of Stanchfield.

Winners of the Viewer’s Choice voting are:

First-Place: Lily’s Pad by Bev Ceaglske.

Second-Place: Buttons & Bling by Kathy McCully.

Third-Place: Colorful Explosion by Bev Ceaglski.

Winners of the Lil’ Twister Club Challenge are:

First-Place: Scraps in a Twist by Kathy McCully.

Second-Place: Enjoying Winter by Dixie Randall.

The Hands All Around Quilters meet monthly in Braham, make service quilts for several local organizations, attend and hold classes to learn new techniques and promote quilting throughout East Central Minnesota.

If you would like more information about their group or would like to attend their meetings/retreats/classes, contact Kathy McCully at [email protected] or call 763-689-4989.