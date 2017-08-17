Ardis V. Swedeen

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother

Ardis Victoria Swedeen, age 95, of Cambridge, passed away suddenly at her daughter Lorind’s home on August 16, 2017.She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Myrtle (nee Becklin), husband Glen; sons Linden and Lyle; Granddaughter Nicole Larson; brothers Alden and Leland Backman; sisters Vivian Swanson and Lorraine Swedeen.Ardis was baptized as an infant at Cambridge Lutheran Church. She attended Walbo country school and later completed her high school education. On February 18, 1939 she married Glen Swedeen. Together, they purchased a farm in 1944, where they raised their family. Ardis went to work at the Cambridge State Hospital for 23 years as a cook. She retired in 1985.For fun, Ardis traveled many times to Alaska and Colorado. She also visited Sweden with her sister.Ardis is survived by her children Janet (Roger) Sundvall, Joan Dahlin, Lorna (Dwaine) Larson, Wendy (Kevin) Dunn, Lorinda (Curt) Hauge, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter Ayla Dahlin. Also survived by her daughter-in-law Jeannie Swedeen and her sister Gloria Cahoon and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Springvale Baptist Church, 410 Cty Rd 6 NW, Stanchfield.Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 311 S. Ashland St. Cambridge 763-689-2244 and one hour prior to service at church on Monday.Interment Cambridge Union Cemetery.Memorials preferredOnline condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.