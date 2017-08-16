Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ISANTI ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON ESTABLISHMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 1

RELATING TO A HOTEL PROJECT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners (the Board) of the City of Isanti Economic Development Authority, Isanti County, Minnesota (the EDA), will hold a public hearing on September 5, 2017, immediately following conclusion of the City Council meeting, but no earlier than 7:30 p.m., at the Isanti City Hall, 110 1st Avenue NW, in the City of Isanti, relating to the proposed establishment of Economic Development District No. 1, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.090 through 469.1082, inclusive, as amended, in connection with the construction of a 60 unit hotel to be constructed in Economic Development District No. 1.

The property proposed to be included in Economic Development District No. 1 is described as follows:

Economic Development District No. 1 includes the following Property Tax Identification Numbers: 16.126.0080, 16.126.0060, 16.029.0400, 16.029.0500, 16.029.0102, 16.029.0101, 05.293.3000 located within the boundary on the Economic Development District No. 1 Map

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their view orally or in writing.

Economic Development District No. 1 Map Boundary Map

August 16, 2017

