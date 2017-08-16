Local BMX rider wins World Championship

A closeup of

Taylor Riedemann in action, sporting the red, white

and blue.

Cambridge-Isanti High School alumnus Taylor Riedemann is bringing some new hardware back to the Isanti Indoor Arena, home of the Rum River BMX Association .The local rider took first place in the 2017 BMX World Championships in the Men’s 12-24 “Cruiser” 24-inch division in Rock Hill, South Carolina.Riedemann took part in the tournament from July 25-29. He qualified for the event last year, but this is his first year as a champion.Riedemann qualified on both of his bikes, his 24-inch cruiser and his 20-inch.Having been to the World’s Championships in the past, Riedemann was ready for the pressure of the big stage.“I just took it one lap a time,” he said.That mindset played a key role in his championship performance. He never let the moment become too big, and just got on his bike and rode.While he was able to focus on the race, he did notice the amount of racers who came from all over the globe.“As soon as I got there, there were thousands of kids and adults from all other countries,” he added.Despite the number of international riders present, Riedemann was still able to find familiar faces in other riders he has seen throughout the United States.Having raced against a good number of the other riders, Riedemann was feeling confident.“It’s always comforting seeing people you know there,” he added. “It’s nice to know them, and how they race. Not knowing who you are racing against can be stressful.”Riedemann was one of six American riders to qualify for the top eight in what was the largest world competition in BMX history.Riedemann entered the final gate with plenty of confidence after putting together a solid string of qualifying runs.At the end of the day, his hard work and support from his family and fellow riders paid off with the ultimate prize.“I would like to thank my family for helping me get there,” he said.