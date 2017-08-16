Lillian Freeman

Lillian Hattie Louise Freeman, age 93, of Minneapolis, passed away on August 14, 2017 in Anoka.

She was born on September 12, 1923 on her family farm in Oxford Township, Stacy, MN to Karl “Charlie” and Martha (Onasch) Stamm. She grew up there with siblings Emmie, Carl, Henry, Gordon, Roy and Lloyd.

Lillian worked at the arsenal during the war making bullets, Brown & Bigelow where she made beautiful leather wallets, and then at Home Brands where she made peanut butter and jellies.

She married Clinton Freeman in 1950 at St. John Lutheran Church in Weber. They bought a house in North Minneapolis where she lived for 60 years. In 1951, Lillian and Clinton were blessed with a daughter, Linda Freeman.

Lillian was known for her love of making cookies and bars, caring for her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and visiting family and friends “up home”.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clinton; siblings, Emmie, Carl, Henry, Gordon, Lloyd and Roy. She is survived by daughter, Linda (John) Beecham; grandchildren, Daniel (Deanna) Rollings and Adam (Jaime) Rollings; great-grandchildren, Catherine Forton, Carson, Sarah and Kody Rollings; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2017 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Visitation one hour prior to service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.