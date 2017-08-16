Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ISANTI

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR COMMERCIAL INSURANCE AGENT

The City of Isanti is requesting proposals for commercial insurance agent/agency. Specifically, the City is seeking firms that have municipal client experience and have worked with the LMCIT as an agent/agency representing municipalities. RFPs are available upon request from the City Administrators Office at Isanti City Hall, 110 – 1st Avenue NW, PO Box 428, Isanti MN 55040. 763-444-5512. Proposals for these services shall be submitted in sealed envelopes addressed to the City Administrator and clearly marked as: Proposal for Commercial Insurance Agent. Proposals are due at Isanti City Hall at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2017.

Donald Lorsung

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 16, 2017

721075

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/08/721075-1.pdf