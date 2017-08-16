Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ISANTI

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL:
DENTAL, LIFE, AND DISABILITY INSURANCE
City of Isanti will accept proposals for Dental, Life, and Disability Insurance coverage until 12:00 Noon (CST) on September 7, 2017.
Proposals should be mailed or emailed to:
Alisha Schmit ([email protected])
NFP
9665 Schmidt Lake Road
Plymouth, MN 55442
The proposal should be labeled City of Isanti Proposal – Dental, Life, and Disability Insurance 2018. The Request for Proposal information for underwriting are on file with NFP at (763)-450-1805. No formal opening of proposals will occur.
City of Isanti reserves the right to waive formalities and minor irregularities; reject any and all proposals and call for new proposals; request a written clarification of any proposal; accept the proposal which in the Citys judgment is determined to be in the best interest of the City and its employees; postpone, cancel, or extend the due date of this RFP; and conduct negotiations before, subsequent to, the selection of the carrier. The Request for Proposal is being made in Minnesota Statutes Section 471.6161.
Dated: August 16, 2017
Katie Brooks
Human Resources/City Clerk
Published in the
Isanti County News
August 16, 2017
720208
http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/08/720208-1.pdf