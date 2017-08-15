Scout and Morgan welcomes author, former Teacher of the Year

Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge is excited to welcome Minnesota author and 2014 Teacher of the Year, Tom Rademacher, on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rademacher wishes someone had handed him this sort of book along with his teaching degree: a clear-eyed, frank, boots-on-the ground account of what he was getting into. But first, he had to write it.

And as 2014’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Rademacher knows what he’s talking about. Less a how-to manual than a tribute to an impossible and impossibly rewarding profession. “It Won’t Be Easy” captures the experience of teaching in all its messy glory. “A frank and funny behind-the-scenes look at teaching from a hard-working and highly entertaining Teacher of the Year.”

Rademacher is an English teacher in Minneapolis. His writing has appeared in EdPost, MinnPost and on his blog, Mr. Rad’s Neighborhood, and he speaks about teaching at universities, conferences, and TEDx events. In 2014 he was honored as Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year.

This will be the perfect event for all educators and students. Rademacher will be sharing from his book and telling stories from his life and teaching career. There will also be a time for questions and answers.

Scout and Morgan Books is located at 114 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-2474. For more information visit scoutandmorganbooks.com.