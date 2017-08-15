Rotary, Chamber co-host New Teacher Luncheon

While most of us continue to hold long and hard on precious summer days, school administrators and educators are turning their attention to the coming fall semester.

Each year anywhere from 40 to 70 new teachers converge on Cambridge and Isanti for the start of the school year, most are new to the community and for many the fall semester will be their first professional experience teaching.

To help welcome these new teachers the Rotary Club of Cambridge & Isanti and North 65 Chamber of Commerce are working hard making arrangements for the 19th annual New Teachers Luncheon.

Guests are treated to a catered lunch and new teachers are introduced, as in preceding years the community’s five educational institutions participate. Teachers have often commented on how this experience has helped encourage, challenge and support them in their new assignment while shaping a positive and lasting introduction to the Cambridge and Isanti community.

The luncheon concludes with the presentation of the Rotary Vocational Leadership Award, this annual award recognizes an individual from our community who has demonstrated tireless leadership and support of education.

“This special event is a great opportunity to welcome new teachers and to acknowledge their important work in our schools. By recognizing and supporting teachers, we build friendship based on our common objective of educating our citizens,” said Derek Ogren, president of the Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti.

This year’s New Teacher Luncheon will be held at The Hall at Spirit River (formerly Spirit River Community Center) in Isanti on Friday, Aug. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Members of the business community support the program by underwriting the cost of the lunch and program while excess proceeds are used to purchase school supplies for underprivileged students. In addition, each new teacher receives a ‘welcome bag’ from Cambridge and Isanti Ambassadors filled with various items donated by members of the North 65 Chamber of Commerce.

The five participating schools are the Anoka Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Campus; Art & Science Academy; Cambridge Christian School; Independent School District 911; and St. Scholastica HSC Academy.

For more information contact the North 65 Chamber of Commerce at 763-689-2505 or [email protected]