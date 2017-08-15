KBEK teams with Historical Society for BlueJacket All School Reunion pre-party

KBEK Radio will broadcast live from the Isanti County Historical Society at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge on Friday, Aug. 18, just a day before the BlueJacket All-School Reunion will take place at the Fairgrounds.

The Happy Trucker Show will host the fundraiser along with guest D.J.’s Dave Noreen from Bad Jack, Alex Martin. The event is free and open to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until midnight. Blue Jacket Alumni Jeff Lodin (‘85) and Patrick Thiry (‘78) will be offering BBQ pulled pork and brisket sandwiches with the fixin’s. There will be a cash bar and security on site.

In 2011, an arson fire destroyed over 75 percent of the permanent collections housed at the Society. Since that time a new building has been built on the same foundation. It was finished in 2013. Now the difficult challenge of fundraising in order to preserve what could be salvaged from the fire, and start filling the Society with new acquisitions is a long term task for the Board of Directors, staff and volunteers.

All are invited to come out to help support this ongoing recovery effort.