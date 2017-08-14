Michelle Haroldson, MD receives Commitment to Care Award

Each year, Allina Health awards eight of its 27,000 employees with a Commitment to Care Award.

This award is the highest employee recognition achievement at Allina Health, recognizing those who demonstrate exceptional care for their patients, their communities and each other.

This year, Cambridge Medical Center is proud to announce that one of the eight honorees is Michelle Haroldson, MD, Lead Hospitalist, Sleep Services Medical Director, Cambridge Medical Center.

Haroldson was nominated for being an advocate for excellence in patient care along with her ability to inspire staff to provide the best care possible.

“Allina Health Cambridge Medical Center is a place that encourages you to bring great ideas forward and pursue them,” Haroldson said. “Having the opportunity to build the sleep program from the ground up has allowed us to touch the lives of many people in our own community.”