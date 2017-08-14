Mary J. Campbell, age 92, passed away August 11, 2017.

Survived by children and families, Sharon Rockstad, Deneen, Allen, Kacee, Rylee, Landyn, Jamie (Jill), Cole, Jesse (Molly), Erick (Amy), Ashlie (Jesse), Abbie, Liz (Matt), Chance, Franklin, Hazel, Harland, Michelle Millis (David), Joey (John), Jerret, Emma, Erin (Chris), Stephen, Maxwell, Lily, Ethan, Sunshine (Brian), Cerena, Kain, Raina (Joe), Alex, Gavin, Celestia (Andy), Gina Davis, Dylan, Charlie, Anna, Ken Millis.

Celebration of Life Wednesday, August 16, 2017 with 5 p.m. visiting time, service 6 p.m. at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.