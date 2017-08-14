Central Insurance Agency welcomes new owner

Ron Grundyson (left) welcomes David Segl as the new owner of Central Insurance Agency in Braham.

David Segl is the new owner of Central Insurance Agency in Braham. He purchased the business from previous owner Ron Grundyson, who has retired.

Segl, who bought the business in June, graduated from Braham High School in 2000 and has been in the insurance business for nine years.

He also has another agency in St. Paul. The company offers home, auto, commercial, some life and some health insurance.

“I’m excited to be here and be back home,” Segl said. “It’s nice to see everyone, like my old football and basketball coaches.”

Central Insurance Agency is located at 117 W. Central Drive in Braham.