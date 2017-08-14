Cambridge Police welcomes new officer

The Cambridge Police Department would like to introduce their newest officer, Chris Spaulding. Spaulding recently completed three months of intense field training within the department and is now on solo patrol. He will be working an overlapping day shift to assist day shift calls for service and proactive patrols. Spaulding has been a great addition to the department and they look forward to him having a long and accomplished career with the department. Spaulding replaces Officer Todd Hanson who retired last year.