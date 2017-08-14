Braham celebrates receipt of CenterPoint Energy grant

CenterPoint Energy supervisor R.J. Sauvageau (center) presents a check for $1,000 to Braham Fire Chief Jeff Jones (left) as Mayor Tish Carlson looks on. The grant will be used to purchase protective hoods to heighten the safety of firefighters entering burning structures. Photo by Delwayne Hahn

Delwayne Hahn

Contributing Writer

The presentation of a $1,000 check to the Braham Fire Department by CenterPoint Energy was the highpoint of the Braham City Council’s Aug. 1 meeting.

The grant will be used to purchase fire hoods to protect personnel when entering a burning building.

According to Braham Fire Chief Jeff Jones, these hoods are made of three layers that provide an extra measure of protection.

The hood covers the exposed areas of the body that are not covered by the coat collar, face piece or helmet. In this way the critical gaps in other parts of the equipment are covered, lessening the chance of burns that might occur if they were not properly protected.

Police chief retiring

The council also set in motion the process that will lead to the replacement of Police Chief Robert Knowles when he retires at the end of the year. Knowles will be leaving the post after 30 years of service to the city. As a result of council action, the position will first be posted internally to determine if there are qualified individuals on the force before an external search would be undertaken.

Update on broadband in Industrial Park

Difficulties with the installation of broadband fiber optic service to the Industrial Park by Genesis Wireless have been resolved. A council committee and staff met with Jay Mankie of Genesis on July 19 to work out the final contract, which the council approved. As a result of this approval, a notice to proceed was issued.

In addition, the council:

• Accepted donations totaling $295, all for fireworks, from Sally Olson, Loren and Lorna Christenson, RKA Subways, East Central Energy and Braham MHC.

• Approved a charitable gambling permit and a temporary liquor license for Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for its annual fall event on Sept. 16.

• Accepted the resignation of Keith Lusk as part-time liquor store clerk.

• Approved a request for an $836 donation from the city budget to the Initiative Foundation, which partners with communities to stimulate business growth, create and maintain quality jobs and ensure a climate for economic success.