Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Our joints are something that wear away and eventually may need to be replaced. Often this can be a scary proposition, acknowledging that our body does not work the way it used to. There’s also the worry that something could go wrong and you could be worse off than before.

However, knee replacements are quite common now. Let’s take a look at what you might be preparing for.

Depending on the severity of your problem, you can get either get a partial or total knee replacement. Total knee replacements are the most common. In a total knee replacement, the doctor takes out the damaged bone and replaces it with an implant, taking time to shape it so it fits snugly. There are four main parts to this type of surgery:

• Slicing off the damaged cartilage from the ends of the femur and tibia, plus a small amount of bone underneath to prepare the area for the new joint.

• Putting the new implant on.

• Placing a plastic button under the patella to mimic the action of it.

• Recreating a smooth surface like your old knee with a medical grade plastic spacer between the tibia and femur.

This type of surgery works well for about 90 percent of patients, with a near-perfect rate of 90-95 percent after 10 years. The biggest risk is infection. A lesser risk is the implant not being properly aligned, which could result in a trip back to the operating room. Rehab is very important to ensure the knee works well. You need to get that knee moving right away to make sure that joint doesn’t “freeze.”

Many of our patrons have either had knee replacements or are contemplating having this procedure performed. Hopefully you will find this information helpful, knowing what happens during a knee replacement.

Weekly Activities

Monday, Aug. 14

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Board Meeting.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Leave Center for Shopping trip to St. Cloud.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

Thursday, Aug. 17

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• 10 a.m. – “Pegs and Jokers,” new board game. Lots of fun. No experience needed.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events

• Wednesday, Aug. 23: Let’s Go Fishing. Leave SAC’s Enrichment Center at 8 a.m. via Heartland Express to Rush Lake. Equipment, bait and snack is provided. Return by 1 p.m. Lunch at Flickerbird’s. There are eight seats available on pontoon. We’ve gone many times in past, and a good time is had by all. Call 763-689-6555 for a spot.

• Wednesday, Sept. 13: Day Trippers play, Monkey Business. Great play, great food. $34.95 for play and lunch; transportation is $15. Call for reservations as soon as possible.

• Monday, Sept. 25: SAC’s is offering a second awesome day trip due to its popularity. Join us as we take in the beautiful sites along the mighty Mississippi River on a 4-hour cruise aboard the Jonathan Padelford River Boat. This historical narrated cruise travels from Harriet Island in St. Paul through the Ford Lock and Dam – Lock No. 1 from St. Paul into Minneapolis and returning to Harriet Island. As we cruise we will feast on a buffet of BBQ chicken, pulled pork, potato salad and all the “fixins.” As a bonus, if we get 50 people on the guest list, the cruise line will provide a delightful live Dixieland band. Oh, and there may be a little surprise stop after the cruise. The all inclusive cost is $74 per person. Call SAC’s (763-689-6555) or Sandie (763-706-7562) to add your name to our guest list. I recommend calling us to verify that you are on the waiting list. We can handle 50 people on the trip. The colors should be spectacular at this time of year.

• Wednesday, Aug. 16. Let’s go shopping for those great deals at the St. Cloud Mall. Bus leaves at 9 a.m. and should return around 3:30 p.m. After lunch, we will spend a half-hour at the Munsinger Clemens and Rose Garden and a have a little treat. Call 763-689-6555 for a spot.

• Thursday, Aug. 31, Senior Day at the State Fair. Let’s all get on the bus to cheer our Outstanding Seniors of Isanti County, Arne Everson and Judy Hegstrom, at the State Level. Bus leaves at 8 a.m. and will return by 4 p.m. Cost is $24; $15 for transportation and $9 for ticket. We will get the tickets for you and hand them out on the bus. Call 763-689-6555 for a spot.