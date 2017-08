Dear Editor:

I would like to thank Faith Lutheran Church and the staff of Heavenly Sunshine Preschool for sponsoring-coordinating the National Night Out party that they provided to the city of Isanti. It was a wonderful event, that helps to unify the community we live in. Also, a special thanks to the Isanti Fire Department, the Isanti Ambassadors and a local Boy Scout troop who contributed to the fun of the evening.

Amber Lage

Isanti