Scout and Morgan celebrates ‘Where’s Waldo’ Scavenger Hunt

< > Waldo, Other Character Contest 2017 Winner, Chris Spawn.

Scout and Morgan Books celebrated the end of a month-long Where’s Waldo Scavenger Hunt in downtown Cambridge with a party on Saturday, July 29.

Over 50 children were present along with their families. This is the third year of this annual event sponsored by Scout & Morgan Books.

Twenty-one local businesses hosted eager searchers during the month of July as they looked for a small Waldo figurine in their businesses.

One hundred and twenty five “passports” were given out this year and 72 were completed and returned to Scout & Morgan Books. These local businesses were asked to donate prizes to the party for a drawing for those that had participated in the hunt. Over 50 prizes were donated and given out.

There was also the annual Waldo Character Look-a-Like Contests during the party. Participants dress up as characters out of the Waldo books for a chance to win a prize.

This year the winners were: Logan Westman – Waldo, Hannah Westman – Wenda, and Chris Spawn – Woof. Everyone who entered did a great job on their costumes. Next year, there will also be a separate look-a-like contest for older teens/adult age. This was suggested this year by several adults who wanted to dress up but didn’t want to take away an award from a child.

Thank you to all the businesses that participated and opened their doors to this event: Scout & Morgan Books, Farm Bureau Financial Services, City Center Market & Café, Scotsman & Isanti County News, Minnco Credit Union, Cambridge Public Library, The Leader, Cambridge Floral, Century 21 Moline Realty, Outdoor Edge, Herman’s Bakery, The Barbershop, Chilson Jewelers, Steve’s Tire, Comprehensive Health Clinics, Doctor Monte’s Auto, Quilterati, Anytime Fitness, Guitar Shop, Gamer’s Den and Family Pathways Thrift Store.