Women’s luncheon welcomes Patty Blackstad-Parker

The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon on Monday, Aug. 14.

This month’s guest speaker is Patty Blackstad-Parker from St. James. Blackstad-Parker will speak on “From Wreckage to Restoration-by the Master Repairman.” The special feature will be presented by Kelsey Sparks, manager of the Green Barn Garden Center in Isanti. Music provided by Denise Osterman.

The Cambridge-Isanti Women’s Connection holds their monthly luncheon the second Monday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spirit River Community Center, at 1320 County Road 5 NE Isanti. It is associated with Stonecroft Ministries whose mission is to help women connect with each other, their community and God. It is open to all women and all faiths.

Lunch served for $14 (payable at the door). Reserve your place and lunch by calling Linda at 763-552-0801 by noon on Aug. 11.