VBS offered at Stanchfield Baptist Church

Vacation Bible School at Stanchfield Baptist Church is being offered for children ages 3 years through sixth-grade Monday-Friday, Aug. 14-18, from 6-8 p.m.

Come discover the wonder among wonders – that the God, Who created everything there is – the knowable and unknowable, the visible and invisible, wants a personal relationship with you.

The theme is “Galactic Starveyors.” There will be music, small group teaching based on Colossians 1:15-16, games, crafts, snacks and more.

No pre-registration necessary.

For more information contact the church at 320-396-3391 or visit www.stanchfieldbaptist.com. The church is located north of Cambridge and half-mile east of Highway 65 on Isanti County Road 3, 38850 Midway St. NE, Stanchfield.