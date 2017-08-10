North American Championships highlight August tournaments at Sandquist Family Park

< > 2017 C-I Men’s League Champions East Central Livestock/Captain Dan’s Crow’s Nest/Lee’s Pro Shop, with a record of 22- 4.

The Cambridge-Isanti Area Softball Association will host the Men’s/Women’s MSF/NSF North American Championships Aug. 25-27 at Sandquist Family Park.

On Aug. 12-13, CIASA will host the 2017 Class “E” East State Men’s Tournament at Sandquist, with teams from around the state, competing for berths to the NAC/Tournament of Champions.

The Pizza Pub Outlaws will be the No. 1 seed from Cambridge, with the SOL Landsharks, TCS-CSE, Scared Hitless, and Beer Nutz also competing in the tournament.

FLE from Cambridge will be the No. 1 seed in Class C, with the Beavers No. 1 in Class DD, and Pine Brook Inn, No. 2 seed in DD.

Chaos will take the No. 1 seed in Class D to Stacy, with the Screwballs No. 2.

On Aug. 5, Brad’s Cab/East Central Transportation, from the Cambridge Masters league, took runner up honors in the Tier two division of the State Maters tournament in Sauk Rapids with a 3-3 record.

The Dalbo Area Ministerial Softball League, “end of the year,” championships will be Aug. 18-20 at Sandquist Family Park, with 29 teams entered. Come on out, and enjoy some great softball.