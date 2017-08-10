Bandits, Redbirds playoff updates

Rum River Bandits make playoff push

The Rum River Bandits are still fighting for a state tournament berth after a first-round win. On Aug. 5, the Bandits headed to Hinckley for the first round of the Region 1C playoffs. They made short work of their opponent, taking them down with solid pitching and heads up baseball. They Bandits advanced after the 6-1 win.

Up next will be a winner takes all game against the Mora Blue Devils on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. in Hinckely. The winner of that game will move on to the Region 1C finals playing the winner of Clear Lake versus Foley. If the Bandits can pull off wins in their next two games, they would earn a trip to the 2017 MBA Class C State Tournament.

Isanti Redbirds season ends with playoff loss

The Isanti Redbirds’ season has come to an end following back-to-back playoff loses to the Blaine Fusion.

The Birds began their final series in Blaine on Aug. 4. The team struggled at the plate, as they only managed seven hits against the Fusion pitchers. Blaine added runs in the first, second, and fourth innings, and the Birds were stuck with the 4-0 loss.

On Aug. 5, the boys had a shot to redeem themselves from game one. They hosted Blaine in what would be their final game of the season.

Pitcher Phil Bray was solid on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts in eight innings. He allowed only one run, and five hits.

Unfortunately, the team could not help their pitcher out at the plate. Once again they failed to score a run, giving Blaine the series clinching win, 1 - 0.