Adventure Center enjoys visit from Cambridge City Council member

< > Cambridge-Isanti Community Education staff members pictured in back, from left, are Rachel Sonneson, Kellie Miskowic, David Mills, Jenni Strike, Jessica Petrik and Megan Dawson. Cambridge City Council Member Lisa Iverson is seated in the front holding the book she read to the group. Photo by Ellie Spizman

David Mills

Cambridge-Isanti Schools

The Community Education division for the Adventure Center program is currently enjoying a “community theme-based week” of activities, such as their upcoming trip to People’s Cafe for lunch as well as their upcoming community business scavenger hunt.

The Adventure Center community-themed week began Aug. 7 with a discussion on community involvement and careers, followed by artistic submissions from their children depicting their vision of what they might become in the future to help out their own community.

On Aug. 8, the Adventure Center had Cambridge City Council Member Lisa Iverson visit the site at the Cambridge Primary School to read a story to their group of children, ranging from kindergarten up through fifth-grade.

Iverson read a book checked out from the Cambridge Library titled, “Tinyville Town Gets to Work,” by author Brian Biggs.

Iverson introduced herself to the group, briefly described her position in the community of Cambridge and then proceeded to read the book selection. Following the story, the children shared with Iverson their aspirations for community involvement as well as their pictures they drew on Aug. 7.

On behalf of the entire staff and Community Education, they thank Iverson for her time and compassion.