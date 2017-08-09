Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 677
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF THE CITY OF ISANTI CHAPTER 160 FEES
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:
Section 160-2. Enumeration of fees of Chapter 160, of the Code of the City of Isanti is hereby amended to add or revise from the text of Section 160-2 as follows:
ADD/AMEND
Sewer and Water Department
Valve Cover Plate $100.00
SECTION 2. EFFECTIVE DATE.
This Ordinance shall take effect when published in the Official Newspaper of the City of Isanti.
Adopted by the City Council, this 2nd day of August, 2017.
Mayor George A. Wimmer
Attest:
Katie Brooks
Human Resources/City Clerk Published in the
Isanti County News
August 9, 2017
719390