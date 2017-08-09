Ordinances – CITY OF ISANTI

ORDINANCE NO. 677

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF THE CITY OF ISANTI CHAPTER 160 FEES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ISANTI DOES ORDAIN:

Section 160-2. Enumeration of fees of Chapter 160, of the Code of the City of Isanti is hereby amended to add or revise from the text of Section 160-2 as follows:

ADD/AMEND

Sewer and Water Department

Valve Cover Plate $100.00

SECTION 2. EFFECTIVE DATE.

This Ordinance shall take effect when published in the Official Newspaper of the City of Isanti.

Adopted by the City Council, this 2nd day of August, 2017.

Mayor George A. Wimmer

Attest:

Katie Brooks

Human Resources/City Clerk Published in the

Isanti County News

August 9, 2017

719390