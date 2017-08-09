On the Go upcoming events

Pig and Turkey Roast

Friday, Aug. 11: All are welcome to join at Braham Evangelical Lutheran (905 Central Drive W.) for an evening of fellowship, music, fun and food as they host their 21st annual Pig and Turkey Roast. Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. and the Rainbolt Mountain Project Band will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Bring your neighbors and friends for this free-will offering event.

Cambridge Farmers Market

Saturday, Aug. 12: Cambridge Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot in Cambridge.

Knit and Crochet Meeting

Saturday, Aug. 12: The ladies of Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti invite interested knitters or crochet enthusiasts of all ages to come to their monthly meeting, which is held on the second Saturday of each month, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Faith Lutheran Church Library on Main Street in Isanti. A ministry that started with offering baptismal blankets to its members expanded to prayer shawls and lap blankets which are given to those in the military, homebound or other people in need. They have yarn available to use. The group is also expanding to include quilters, so if that is your passion, stop by. For more information or directions, contact the church office, 763-444-9201.

Hydrangea Palooza! at Green Barn

Saturday, Aug. 12: A free class at the Green Barn Garden Center in Isanti, ‘Hydrangea Palooza!’ will be offered from 10-11 a.m. Learn all about different hydrangeas available for your Minnesota landscape. They will discuss varieties available, care and pruning methods. You will also get to view mature blooming hydrangeas in the display garden. Call or email to sign up for this free class as space is limited: 763-444-5725 or [email protected]

Newcomers and Friends

Monday, Aug. 14: Newcomers and Friends monthly meeting is at 10 a.m. at Perkin’s in Cambridge. All newcomers to the area are especially welcome to attend. This group offers information on activities and resources as well as volunteer opportunities in the area. A fun monthly activity is planned for this group at each meeting. Come and join in. For more information call Marlene at 320-396-0455.

Cambridge Flea Market

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Cambridge Flea Market held every Tuesday at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, 3101 Hwy. 95 NE, Cambridge. Open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free coffee and cookies served until gone. Questions or comments, contact Larry at 763-742-8036. Vendor sites available for $12.

Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution

Tuesday Aug. 15: Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairground’s parking lot before 1 p.m. nor park on Highway 95 and wait. If you have not registered for food since January 2017, bring your picture ID or two utility bills in your name with your current address.

Parkinson’s Support Group Meeting

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at GracePointe Crossing Gables East, 548 First Ave. W., Cambridge. Individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their families, friends and caregivers are invited to attend. Danielle Koening of Moment Disorder Clinic will be the guest speaker.

Library Outreach Site in Isanti

Wednesday, Aug. 16: The Friends of the Isanti Area Library invite the public to visit the East Central Regional Library Outreach site in Isanti City Hall, 200 First Ave. NW. It’s open from noon to 4 p.m. each Wednesday, and offers a helpful librarian and a computer for public use. There is a volunteer on hand from 1-3 p.m. to assist with the computer and printer.

Salad Luncheon

Friday, Aug. 18: St. John’s Lutheran Church of Rush City will be hosting a Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free-will offering. Call 320-358-3623 for take-out orders. Church located at 980 W. 4th St., Rush City.

Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry

Saturday, Aug. 19: Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Questions, contact Ruby’s Pantry site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.

BlueJacket All-School Reunion

Saturday, Aug. 19: The BlueJacket All-School Reunion will be held from 1 p.m. to midnight at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. There will be an old high school tour with 1983 alumni-principal Scott Peterson; BlueJacket Timeline Exhibit, Coaches’ Social Hour, Pioneer Cabin and Summer Kitchen Tours and more at the History Center; a variety of alumni-performed music from 2 p.m. to midnight; food vendors and beer garden; meet and greet with teachers and faculty and much more. For more information and registration, visit isanticountyhistory.org.

Cambridge Library welcomes author Dean Hovey

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Local author Dean Hovey will visit the Cambridge Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to discuss “Family Trees,” the latest book in his Pine County Mystery series. Sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library.

Isanti Community Blood Drive

Thursday, Aug. 24: Memorial Blood Centers will hold a Community Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center, 121 Norelius St. During the month of August, all donors will be entered in weekly drawings to win tickets to a Minnesota Vikings game, the Minnesota State Fair or the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. To sign up call Tommie at 651-332-7162 or visit www.mbc.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code 9797. While walk-in donors are welcome, they encourage appointments to be made in advance.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Thursday, Aug. 24: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church, 1050 Southview Ave. Braham. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.