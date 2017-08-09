Notice of Sales – CITY OF ISANTI

Public Notice of Sale of Surplus Property

Please be notified that the City of Isanti has approved the sale of surplus property at Wayne Pike Auction Company in Princeton, Minnesota. The date and time of auction will be at the auctioneers choice and listed on their auction bill which can be accessed at www.waynepikeauction.com or by contacting them at (763) 389-5700. The item(s) to be auctioned is as follows:

2002 GMC Sierra Pickup

2004 Ford Van

Dated this 3rd Day of August, 2017

Don Lorsung

City Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 9, 2017

719383