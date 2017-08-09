Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 5, 2010

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $187,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Elizabeth J. Bayerl, a single person

MORTGAGEE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on May 11, 2010 as Document Number 408302 in the Office of the County Recorder of Isanti County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7, Block 4, Yerigan Farms, Isanti County, Minnesota..

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1232 18TH AVE SE, CAMBRIDGE, MN 55008-3766

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Isanti County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$189,168.07

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 15.172.0240

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Isanti County Sheriffs Office, 2440 Main Street South, Cambridge, Minnesota.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: August 4, 2017

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Corbin C. Smith, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(16-1532-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 9, 16, 23, 30,

September 6, 13, 2017

719549