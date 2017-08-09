Isanti to host BMX State Series Finals

Thousands are expected in the city of Isanti the weekend of Aug. 26-27 for the Minnesota State Series Finals Race.

During the Isanti City Council meeting Aug. 2, the council approved a special event application on behalf of the Rum River BMX Association to host the Minnesota State Series Finals Race. Isanti Mayor George Wimmer (right) and Isanti Police Chief Gene Hill (left) accept a $2,500 grant from Jake Schwietering of CenterPoint Energy to be used for the purchase of two portable radios for the Police Department and emergency management situations.

Photo by Rachel Kytonen

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Isanti Indoor Arena, 101 Isanti Parkway NW. The event is open to the public for viewing and it’s free to watch the races.

It is estimated that 2,000 people will be in town for the event, and overnight camping will be allowed, with about 200 people expected to camp. Isanti Parkway (east of First Avenue and west of the compost site) will be closed in front of the Arena between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27.

“We are looking forward to having the state finals back in town at the end of the month,” said Andy Strom, president of the Rum River BMX Association. “It’s a great event and brings in people from across the state and a few from outside of the state to come and race for the weekend. It’s something that people look forward to and it’s on the calendar all year long.”

Strom explained Isanti Indoor Arena is the top BMX track in the country. Isanti Mayor George Wimmer added BMX track rankings are based on a competitive points system.

“We keep getting the state finals because we are the best track,” Strom said. “We have the most riders and the most riders that are sticking in the sport and advancing through the ranks of the sport and more new riders coming in all the time. We are the top track in the country and the top track in the state by far.”

Strom explained the Rum River BMX Association works closely with other tracks across the state.

“This BMX State Series is an example that is watched by everyone else in the country,” Strom said. “This is something they try to emulate in other states because it just keeps growing and getting bigger and bigger and that’s not the case everywhere.”

Wimmer praised the work of the Rum River BMX Association.

“We as a council have a vested interest in this as well, and they continually do a great job because it’s one of their largest, if not your largest, money makers for the organization, which then obviously pays the bond and lease for the building,” Wimmer said. “I think it’s kind of important to highlight you’re getting these races because of the fantastic facility that is there and all the hard work you guys do.”

Council Member Dan Collison added every time he’s out of state for a BMX race, when people learn he’s from Isanti, they always talk with him about the great facility and the Rum River BMX Association program.

In other action, the council:

• Approved a resolution accepting CenterPoint Energy grant funds in the amount of $2,500 for purchasing two portable radios to be used for the Police Department and emergency management situations.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the appraisal of Isanti Economic Development Authority land for six different parcels. The appraisals of the land are required to obtain financing for the proposed hotel project to be located in the city of Isanti. The city of Isanti Development Team has been working with Flagship Bank to obtain financing for the proposed hotel project and Flagship Bank requires an appraisal to move the process forward. Payment for the appraisal will not exceed $3,000.