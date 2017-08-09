County Road 43 closes at Highway 65 in Cambridge Aug. 12

Motorists who use the Highway 65/Isanti County Road 43 intersection in Cambridge will find County Road 43 closed at Highway 65 after 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Both directions of Highway 65, and the Highway 65/Main Street South intersection, located on the west side of Highway 65, across from County Road 43, will remain open.

County Road 43 motorists who use Highway 65 may follow the signed detours to the Highway 65/Highway 95 interchange or the Highway 65/County Road 19/305th Avenue Northeast intersection, or seek their own alternate routes.

Other traffic changes on Highway 65 in Cambridge and Edgewood will continue until further notice. Those changes include:

• Highway 65 will remain a single lane in each direction between 305th Avenue and 357th Avenue.

• The posted speed limit on Highway 65 between 305th Avenue and 357th Avenue is reduced to 55 mph through the work zone.

• Main Street North in Cambridge at the Highway 65/Main Street North/Palisade Drive Northeast intersection will remain closed through late August. The Highway 65/Palisade Drive Northeast intersection will remain open.

• Isanti County Road 43 at Highway 65 will temporarily close as mentioned above. Motorists should follow the signed detour or seek their own alternate routes.

• The ramps at the Highway 65/Highway 95 interchange will be resurfaced late-August. More information on that work and any required lane or road closures will be issued as details become available.

Motorists who travel Highway 65 through Cambridge should plan their travel, expect additional travel time during peak travel times, and watch for construction crews, heavy equipment and slow or stopped or traffic.

The work and lane closures are part of a 2017-2018 project to improve Highway 65 between Cambridge and the Isanti/Anoka county line, located south of Isanti, near Bethel. The project will resurface the roadway, extend turn lanes, repair or replace drainage infrastructure, resurface the Highway 65/Highway 95 interchange ramps in Cambridge, make intersection improvements, upgrade signal systems and improve pedestrian accessibility along the corridor.

When complete in 2018, the project will improve the ride, drainage and safety along 14 miles of Highway 65.

To have future project updates including advance notice of traffic changes sent directly to your inbox, visit the project’s website at www.mndot.gov/d3/h65isanti, then click “Email updates” in the right-hand column.