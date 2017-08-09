County – ISANTI COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ISANTI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Per Minnesota Statutes 375.12 Publication of Proceedings.

Meeting held on Wednesday, July 18, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Government Center Boardroom

Members Present: Chairperson Turnquist; Commissioners Anderson, Morris, Oslund, Warring

Members Absent: None

Others Present: K VanHooser, H Mikeworth, C Caulk, C Struss, A Larson, J Mader, S Klocksien, K Anderson, T Marttila, P Messer, R Heilman, T Bergloff, (Reporter: N Olson)

O0o Chairperson Turnquist convened the meeting and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

O0o Public Comment Session. No public comment was made.

17/07-29 Oslund/Anderson to approve the July 18, 2017, County Board agenda. Carried.

17/07-30 Warring/Oslund to approve the minutes of the July 5, 2017, County Board meeting. Carried.

17/07-31 Morris/Anderson to approve an Application for Exempt Permit to Pheasants Forever on July 23,

2017, to be held at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, located in Cambridge, Township; Isanti County;

further to waive any waiting period. Carried.

17/07-32 Warring/Oslund to approve the following 2018 Public Defender Contracts: CHIPS/TPR #1:

McKinnis and Doom Law Office ($25,000); and CHIPS/TPR #2: Ann Tessneer, Tessneer Law Firm

($16,000); Civil, Family and Probate: McKinnis and Doom Law Office ($18,000). Carried.

17/07-33 Anderson/Warring to approve the expense claim for Elisha Long in the amount of $100.00 after the

allowed timeframe for submitting. Carried.

17/07-34 Anderson/Warring to approve the following claims and warrants:

Carried.

17/07-35 Anderson/Morris to ratify the hire of M Bennett, Deputy Auditor-Treasurer I, effective July 10, 2017.

Carried.

17/07-36 Oslund/Morris to approve regular status for H Sward, Accounting Coordinator/Deputy Auditor II,

effective July 12, 2017. Carried.

17/07-37 Morris/Anderson to approve the following ACCEPTANCE OF DONATION TO ISANTI COUNTY (on

file). Carried.

17/07-38 Morris/Oslund to approve a 2017 Budget Amendment for Parks Department. Carried.

O0o A Larson, Chief Deputy Auditor, presented a petition to form the Lake Francis Lake Improvement District.

17/07-39 Anderson/Warring to set a Public Hearing on Petition to Form the Lake Francis Lake Improvement

District (Isanti County) for August 16, 2017, 9:30 a.m., in the Isanti County Board Room. Carried.

O0o At this time, Sheriff C Caulk, conducted the swearing in of Deputy Sheriff T Johnson.

O0o J Mader, Office of the State Auditor, presented the 2016 Isanti County Exit Audit.

17/07-40 Morris/Turnquist to approve the resolution to apply for a Park Legacy Fund Grant to acquire the

Hanon Property totaling 149 acres as a potential addition to Irving & John Anderson County Park.

Carried. Carried.

17/07-41 Warring/Oslund to approve the request of the Information Technology Department to

purchase Network Infrastructure Equipment and installation as quoted from Morris Electronics in

the amount of $85,046.36. Carried.

O0o M Jensen, Isanti County Fiscal Supervisor, presented his agencys monthly financial report to the Board.

17/07-42 Oslund/Morris to approve regular full-time status of R Kelash, Office Support Specialist, effective

August 9, 2017. Carried.

17/07-43 Warring/Morris to approve regular full-time status of C Lindell, Office Support Specialist, effective

August 16, 2017. Carried.

17/07-44 Anderson/Oslund to approve regular full-time status of J Johnson, Office Support Specialist,

effective August 27, 2017. Carried.

17/07-45 Anderson/Warring to approve to pay an expense claim for M Steidl in the amount of $180.39 after

allowed timeframe for submitting. Carried.

17/07-46 Morris, seconded by Oslund, to approve to pay an expense claim for R Stegeman in the amount

of $6.50 after allowed timeframe for submitting. Carried.

O0o The Board was advised that the number of Income Maintenance cases as shown by the MAXIS system as of June 30, 2017, was 2,408.

17/07-47 Anderson/Warring to approval Family Services (Social Welfare Actions) and approve the following

claims:

Carried.

17/07-48 Oslund/Warring to approve the following utility permits: to Connexus Energy for a

communications cable along CR 72 – Permit No. 17-07-55; and to Genesis Wireless for a buried

fiber optic cable along CSAH 4 – Permit No. 17-07-56. Carried.

17/07-49 Morris/Oslund approve to Award Bid for Contract No. 1701 to Century Fence Company in the

amount of $121,980.04. Carried.

17/07-50 Morris/Oslund to approve changes to CP 07-C-48-291 to extend the project limits of CR 48 from

TH 95 to CR 21. Carried.

17/07-51 Anderson/Warring approve to award the Pavement Marking Quote to AAA Striping Services

Company in the amount of $0.041 per lineal foot. Carried.

17/07-52 Turnquist/Oslund to approve Springvale Township Clean-up Day refund in the amount of $500.00.

Carried.

17/07-53 Oslund/Warring to approve Athens Township Clean-up Day refund in the amount of $500.00.

Carried.

17/07-54 Turnquist/Anderson to approve Stanchfield Township Clean-up Day refund in the amount of

$500.00. Carried.

PLANNING COMMISSION ACTIONS

17/07-55 Anderson/Warring to approve the following Planning Commission Action #1: The request of

James B. & Linda M Hove, to present a preliminary plat of Hove Ridge (on file). Carried.

17/07-56 Oslund/Turnquist to approve the following Planning Commission Action #2: The request of

Reliable Land & Trust LLC, to present a preliminary plat of Pine Cove (on file). Carried.

17/07-57 Morris/Warring to approve the following Planning Commission Action #3: The request of Richard

Grams/RGI Cabinetry Inc., for a conditional use permit for a cabinet shop (on file). Carried.

17/07-58 Turnquist/Oslund to approve the following Planning Commission Action #4: The request of

Laurence & Wanda Johnson, to amend the conditional use permit dated September 23, 1996, for

a second dwelling, temporary in nature, for an elderly parent (on file). Carried.

17/07-59 Anderson/Oslund to table Planning Commission Action #5 request until the August 1, 2017,

County Board meeting. Carried.

17/07-60 Morris/Oslund to adjourn (10:30 a.m.). Carried.

Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator

By: Sharon Katka, Office Manager/Personnel Technician

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 9, 2017

