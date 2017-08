Notice of Annual Meeting

August 26, 2017

BLID will hold its Annual Meeting on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Stanford Township Hall, 5050 261st Avenue N.W., Isanti, MN 55040.

Don Davies

Board Secretary

763-856-2507

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 9, 2017

