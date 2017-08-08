‘The Miracle Worker’ is a success

ABC Theatre Company’s production of “The Miracle Worker” by William Gibson was very well-received. Two of their three performances sold out completely. Artistic director, Dawn Holmquist, wants to thank the following people and organizations for making this challenging show a big success. Bethany Cleary (Annie Sullivan) and Morgan Berg (Helen Keller) enjoy their well-deserved moment after the show. Photo by Holly Olson

Newspaper & Radio Coverage: The Braham Journal, Isanti County News, The County Star and KBEK.

Venue: The Braham Event Center Task Force: Gary Skarsten, Jane Moyer, Dorothy Johnson, Patty and Terry Lind, Marie Grunberg, Tish Carlson and Judy Hegstrom.

Light and Sound: Cody Biggerstaff and Rich Chronis

Stage Manager: Haley Alden.

Set Construction: Steve Anderson, Curt Haugen, Butch Erickson, Nancy Vander Heyden and Beth Vosika.

Hair: JoAnn Fager.

Costumes: Paula Anderson, Beth Vosika and Kellie Serena.

Props: Paula Schluck, Carol Kruse, Wendy Forslund Quinn and Family Pathways of Isanti.

Tickets/Ushering: Deb and Jim Snell, Becka Jo and Cecelia Bredeson, Dene Holmquist, Wendy Forslund Quinn and Cordell.

Backstage Supervision: Carey Leidlein, Holly Olson and Jackie Kruse.

Set Transportation: Kevin Schluck, Kelsey and Patti Merry and Joe Leidlein

Actors: Roger Anderson (Anagnos), Jane Anderson (Crone), Morgan Berg (Helen), Keith Bredeson (Captain Keller), Bella Bredeson (Blind Girl), Bethany Cleary (Annie Sullivan), Chad Dmytryszyn (Servant/Doctor’s Voice), Sue Hupfer (Aunt Ev), Abby Kruse (Blind Girl), Mikala Leidlein (Blind Girl), Hayden Merry (Percy/Jimmy’s Voice), Erin Olson (Kate), Laynie Olson (Martha/Blind Girl), Lucas Parsons (James), Steve Rod (Doctor/Man’s Voice) and Paula Schluck (Viney).

Please know that they are always looking for new people to be involved in their shows, either on stage or back-stage. Visit www.abctheatrecompany.com for more information.