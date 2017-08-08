GriefShare offered at First Baptist Church

Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program held at First Baptist Church.

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines.

GriefShare will be held on Thursdays beginning Aug. 31 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at First Baptist, 304 Main St. S., Cambridge, led by facilitators Pastor Terry and Sherill Port.

The first hour will include watching a DVD and discussion. The discussion period is very non-threatening with simple ground rules. If people do not feel like sharing, it is okay to just listen. Every session addresses a subject important to those experiencing grief. To register or for questions, call the church office 763-689-1173 by Aug. 22. The seminar is free, but a workbook can be purchased for $15.