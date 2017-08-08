Evelyn Elaine Waidelich was born on July 17, 1926 in Bradford Township near Cambridge, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Henning John and Olga (Jacobson) Joing. She grew up in the Oxlip area, but attended high school in Cambridge. She was married to Donald Dahl in June of 1944 and two children were born to this union, Sharonne and Douglas. They made their home in Minneapolis. Evelyn moved back to Cambridge and in June of 1948 was united in marriage to Jesse J. Waidelich. A daughter Julie was born while living in Cambridge. They purchased a locker plant and moved to Deer Park, Wisconsin 1952. Three more children were born, Jesse A., Jody and Jennifer. Over the years Evelyn worked as a waitress at Langford Café in Minneapolis, Cambridge Eat Shop and the Laurel Supper Club. When they, along with their son Jesse, built a new locker plant in Deer Park in 1977 she was the bookkeeper until retiring. In retirement they spent their winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. Evelyn also enjoyed cooking, canning and sewing. Evelyn passed away at the Amery Hospital on Monday evening, August 7, 2017 at the age of 91.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jesse J.; son Douglas Dahl; son-in-law Michael Walsh; great-grandsons Jerid and Jed Haasnoot; sisters, Edna Hinytzke and Joyce Jensen as well as a brother Kenneth Joing.

Surviving family members include children, Sharonne (Gary) Tulgren, Julie Walsh, Jesse A. (Lynnette) Waidelich, Jody (Jim) Faschingbauer, and Jennifer (Kevin) Luke; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Williamson-White Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and also for the hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Deer Park, Wisconsin. You may sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhite.com. The Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation services assisted the family.