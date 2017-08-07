Troy Van Driel, age 53 of Stanchfield, MN, passed away at Abbott Northwest Hospital in Minneapolis on Aug. 1, 2017 surrounded by his loving family and close friends, after undergoing cerebral surgery.

He leaves to grieve his mom and dad, Bob and Dee Van Driel of Ramsey, MN; brothers Cory (Debra) Van Driel and Wade (Jennifer) Van Driel of Isle, MN; sister Sarah (Dwayne) Dean of Hudson, WI; nieces Ashley Remer (Bobby) of Isle, Kayla Van Driel and Audrey Dean; nephews Jesse Van Driel, Dylan Van Driel, and Charlie Dean; also a host of special friends, as Troy “Fonz” was a “ fun Guy” with a great sense of humor. We will all miss him and his caring heart.

His career was focused on wholesale/retail automotive sales. He proudly served his country as a National Guard Member and in Army active duty.

A celebration of Troy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service (10-11 a.m.) In place of memorials, please bring an unwrapped toy car, truck, or motorcycle. These will be donated to Children’s Hospital. Please wear jeans to honor Troy. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, (763) 767-7373, www.thurston-deshaw.com.