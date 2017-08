SpringVale Baptist Church is hosting its fourth annual Classic Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a potluck provided by the church at 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited for the car show, potluck, contests and activities for all ages. A church service will be held at 10:30 a.m. for those who wish to join.

Questions? Call Wendell Larson at 763-689-2704. SpringVale Baptist is located on County Road 6 (1 mile west of the intersection of County Roads 6 and 14).