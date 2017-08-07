Friends of Isanti Area Library enjoy Rodeo Jubilee Days

Friends of the Isanti Area Library once again had a presence in the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days Parade held July 6.

Volunteers walked and waved to the crowds. Carrying their banners were Paul Bergley and daughter Martha, Mike Lilliefors, Susi McCune and grandson Joseph, and Lynn True. Mike Peterson drove the van, which was decorated to resemble an elephant. Stovepipe hats and elephant noses were a hit–even though they were pretty warm to wear on such a hot day.

The Friends booth on Kids Day was a great success. In addition to selling deluxe totes, Friends t-shirts, stovepipe hats, and used books, kids could play a token game to win a new book (or a candy consolation prize). Elephant noses like those worn in the parade were popular, too.

The Isanti Friends are grateful to everyone who stopped by their booth to learn more about the East Central Regional Library Outreach Library located in Isanti City Hall. People were surprised to hear that all books they sell are donated by community members, and they had 3,000 items in their last annual Book Sale in February. Book Sale and other announcements are available at IsantiLibrary.org.

Friends of the Isanti Area Library welcome new members to their monthly planning meetings. For more information or to donate books, DVD movies, or audiobooks, contact [email protected] or 763-444-4585.