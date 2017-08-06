Top concerns of seniors

Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Senior citizens today have a variety of concerns. Their issues vary from person to person, but there are numerous commonalities. After reading several articles, we felt there was a recurring theme among the top concerns shared by seniors. So here is a list we compiled of the top 10 concerns of seniors:

–To stay healthy.

–To be financially secure.

–To encourage love in their lives.

–To worry less and be more happy.

–To feel safe.

–To be open to new adventures.

–To enjoy their family every day.

–To be thoughtful and kind to others.

–To discover content in their lives.

–To have a reason to be.

It might be a fun exercise to sit down and identify the top 10 concerns in your life, and see how closely they match those above. Check your list of top concerns from time to time to ensure you are addressing your concerns.

Thursday, Aug. 3

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• 10 a.m. – “Bunco.”

• Noon – “500” cards.

Friday, Aug. 4

• 7:30-9:30 a.m. – Breakfast.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch.

Monday, Aug. 7

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

• 1 p.m. – Medicare Class.

Thursday, Aug. 10

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• 11:30 a.m. – Trip to Sandstone to see Railroad Rob.

• Noon – “500” cards.