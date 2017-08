In Mighty Fortress Vacation Bible School, children will enjoy interactive and engaging activities while they learn that in Jesus, the victory is won. And it’s all free.

Everyone should report to the Fortress from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church, Weber, 28168 Jodrell St. NE, North Branch.

For more information call 763-444-5988. The church is located six miles east of Isanti on County Road 5, then 1.5 miles south on County Road 12.